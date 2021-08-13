Bass, Berry & Sims Members John Kelly and Lisa Rivera have been appointed co-chairs of the firm’s compliance and government investigations (CGI) practice.
The moves comes as the firm recently announced that Bob Cooper, former Tennessee attorney general and Metro director of law, has returned to the firm as a member in the CGI practice.
And as previously announced, Wallace Dietz, who served as chair of the CGI practice for many years and has been with the firm since 1983, has departed to assume the Metro director of law vacancy left by Cooper.
Read more here about Cooper and Dietz.
A former federal prosecutor and trial attorney, Kelly joined Bass, Berry & Sims in 2012 as managing partner of the firm’s Washington D.C. office. Kelly represents companies and individuals in internal investigations, government investigations, criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, and other regulatory and compliance matters. Kelly serves as outside compliance and investigations counsel to a number of health care companies.
Rivera relies on her more than 13 years of experience with the U.S. Department of Justice and her time as a former federal prosecutor to counsel hospitals and other health care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and medical device companies in civil and criminal health care fraud and abuse matters, government investigations and enforcement proceedings.
While serving as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee for 10 years, Rivera was the civil and criminal health care fraud coordinator. She also handled government contractor FCA and related fraud and abuse investigations and resolutions, including matters with the U.S. Department of Defense, Tennessee Valley Authority, Small Business Administration and Environmental Protection Agency.
“John and Lisa are each highly regarded within the legal industry and by their peers, with decades of experience as prosecutors and in private practice between them. We look forward to the group’s continued success under their leadership,” Todd Rolapp, Bass, Berry & Sims managing partner, said in the release.
NES board taps Davis for service
Nashville Electric Service (NES) has announced the appointment of Anne Davis to the Electric Power Board.
A Nashville-based attorney, Davis has practiced civil and criminal litigation at both Bass Berry & Sims and Neal & Harwell. She has served as the managing attorney for the local Southern Environmental Law Center’s office. Davis previously chaired the Metro Nashville Task Force on Environmental Sustainability, served as a member of the Green Ribbon Committee and was Nashville’s first lady from 2007-15 when her husband, Karl Dean, was mayor.
Davis will serve on the Electric Power Board alongside Irma Paz-Bernstein, Clint Gray, Rob McCabe and Michael Vandenbergh.
Electric Power Board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council to serve five-year staggered terms without pay.
Nashville Business Incubation Center lands $50K investment from U.S. Bank Foundation
U.S. Bank Foundation has announced a $1 million investment to 20 nonprofit organizations, including $50,000 in the Nashville Business Incubation Center.
NBIC Community Coordinator Arnella Williams-Foster said the center supports the development and growth of minority-, women- and veteran-owned small businesses.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the U.S. Bank Foundation for our impact on the development of underserved and under-resourced businesses through Nashville Business Incubation Center’s foundations program,” Williams-Foster said in a release. “This free introductory course is vital to entrepreneurs and startups to ensure proper onboarding into entrepreneurship and increase the likelihood of business sustainability.”
Angela Crane-Jones serves as NBIC CEO.
Dismas House names 11 board members
Nashville-based nonprofit Dismas House has announced 11 new board members, a board chair and a chair-elect.
According to a release, Steve Cook is the new chair and Dawn Mason is the board chair elect. Cook enters his fourth year on the board while Mason has served since 2019.
The 11 new board members, who began their two-year terms with Dismas effective July 1 , are as follow: Terri Aylward, Retired; Lori Bell, EOA Architects, PLLC; Rep. Vincent Dixie, Tennessee House of Representatives, 54th District; Taylor Fortune, Ernst & Young, LLP; Elde Guerrier, Guerrier Development; Rick Heagerty, Exterior Wholesalers; Alisha James, James Group Consulting; Richard McDermott, Strathdon & Farringdon Heights, LLC; Kent Petty, HCA Healthcare; DarKenya Waller, Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands; and David Young, Retired.
Church Street Park to continue model through 2022
The Nashville Civic Design Center announced this week an urban design forum intended to field community input on the continued development of Church Street Park — with the events calendar extended through mid-2022.
In a release, the Civic Design Center described the forum as a “visioning session” with locally based landscape architects as volunteer facilitators.
Church Street Park was shut down for renovations in 2020 and reopened June 1 with a new aesthetic and events model — a move many locals hope will end years of debauchery and anti-social behavior that took place in the pocket park. Renovations thus far include new lighting, landscaping, seating, moveable tables and a commitment to regular maintenance and security according to the Historical Capitol Corridor Foundation.
The first year of these new amenities — including concerts, fitness classes and Nashville Public Library events — have been funded by the foundation. The design forum is meant to fulfill a previously unscheduled meeting for input, according to District Councilperson Freddie O’Connell. Details are forthcoming.
Leadership Middle Tennessee announces 2022 class
Leadership Middle Tennessee has announced the 42 members of the incoming Class of 2022.
"The 21st class is made up of a diverse group of members from different industries and communities across Middle Tennessee," LMT President Lee Rucks said in a release. "I’m excited about celebrating this milestone as we come together to improve our region from the community level."
Class of 2022 members listed by county:
Cheatham County:
Jeff Bennett, Director of Divisions, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville
Bo Bowen, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones
Jerome Terrell, Director of Economic and Community Development, Cheatham County, TN
Davidson County:
Melissa Blackburn, Judge, Davidson County General Sessions Court
Jessica Dauphin, President and CEO, Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee
Shan Foster, Executive Director of AMEND Together & SVP of External Affairs, YWCA of Nashville & Middle TN
Shelly Hazle, Senior Policy Advisor, Greater Nashville Regional Council
Elizabeth Palmer, Director of Development, Tennessee, Middle Street Partners
Julie Perrey, Vice-Chancellor/Chief Mission Integration Officer, Diocese of Nashville
Suzanne Sager, Associate Dean, College of Business (Professional Development & Engagement), Lipscomb University
Nancy Youssef, Soles 4 Souls, Chief Business Development Officer
Dickson County:
Margaret Cole, CEO, CareNet Pregnancy Medical Center
Kathryn Little, Sales Manager, Benefits, Inc.
Laura Travis, Vice President, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Dickson
Maury County:
Esterlene Dukes, Vehicle Electrical Systems Manager, General Motors Company
Robert Smith, Owner/Operations, MagMann LED
Kenny Boyd, Chief Operating Officer, Maury Regional Health
Montgomery County:
Brett Jackson, Senior Manager Business Development, Collins Aerospace
Walt Lord, Military Advisor in Residence, Austin Peay State University
Kris Phillips, VP, University Advancement & Executive Director of APSU Foundation, Austin Peay State University
Yolonda "Yolo" Williams, National Commander Women Veterans of America, U.S. Army Retired
Gail Young, Director of Physician Recruitment & Physician Relations, Tennova Healthcare Clarksville
Robertson County:
Kelley Crecelius, Military Coalition Director, First Horizon Bank
Ace Timmermeier, Manager, Community Impact, United Way of Greater Nashville
Lewis Walling, Supervisor of System Data, Robertson County Board of Education
Rutherford County:
Amelia Bozeman, Adjunct Professor, Jennings A. Jones College of Business, Middle Tennessee State University
Brian Hercules, Town Manager, Town of Smyrna
Megan Keen, Customer Service Manager, Tennessee Valley Authority
Jackie Morgan, Senior Education Program Manager, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta - Nashville Branch
Jessica Stollings-Holder, Professional Speaker, Author, Trainer, Coach, Self/Entrepreneur
Sumner County:
Kimberly Baker, CEO, Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce
Jason Duncan, President, Results University
Kevin Releford, Campus Leader/Regional Director, GAP, Inc.
Loren Sluder, Executive Director, Community Life Bridge
Williamson County:
Valencia Breckenbridge, CEO, Graceworks Ministries
Karen Clark, Senior Vice President/Private Banker, FirstBank
Susan Minor, Vice President-Operations, Franklin Housing Authority
Martin Plumlee, Owner and CEO, Plumlee & Associates, LLC
Wilson County:
John McDearman, CEO, Wilson Bank & Trust
Erik Moses, President, Nashville Superspeedway
Zabrina Seay, Director, Wilson County Veterans Service Office, Wilson County Government
Andy White, Executive Director, Prospect, Inc.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
