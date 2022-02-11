Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company has appointed three Nashville business and community leaders to its board of directors.
According to a release, the trio includes Jacky Akbari, founder and managing principal, Worthington Advisory; Charles Sueing, president, Sueing Insurance Agency Inc.; and Julie Lilliston, founder and president, Julie Lilliston Communications.
Citizens Savings — the nation’s oldest continuously operating African American owned and operated bank — recently celebrated 118 years in business on Jan. 16.
“We’re delighted to welcome three influential Nashville business leaders to our board of directors,” Sergio Ora (pictured), Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company CEO, said in the release. “They bring diverse talents and leadership experience serving the community. We look forward to collaborating on a new strategic direction for the bank to reach our goals.”
Akbari offers more than 20 years of experience in economic development. She has received many honors including Nashville Business Journal’s Power 100 (three years in a row) and Woman of Influence, YWCA Academy of Women of Achievement, TSU Women of Legend and Merit and Nashville Post’s Most Powerful Women. Akbari has served on community boards including YMCA of Middle Tennessee, NowDiversity.org, Downtown Nashville Rotary Board and Maddox Charitable Foundation. She is an active member of Leadership Nashville Alumni Association and Leadership Tennessee.
Sueing has nearly 30 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry as a full services independent agency. He is active with Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee, Teach for America, Center for Nonprofit Management and Middle Tennessee Council of Boy Scouts. He received the Spirit of the Chamber Award from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce for leading Small Business Initiatives. Sueing is a member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Nashville and Leadership Nashville Alumni Association.
Lilliston has 25 years of experience in public relations. She is a member of the PRSA’s Counselors Academy and served on community boards including the National Association of Women Business Owners, Nashville Chapter; Dismas House; and the GrowingTogether Women’s Committee of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Founded in 1904, Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company is the first Minority Depository Institution established in Tennessee and the oldest continuously operating African American owned bank in the United States. It is a privately owned company with approximately $135 million in assets.
Cumberland Creative takes space at The Boomerang in The Nations
Cumberland Creative, a video production service company that started operation five years ago in The Nations, has expanded and relocated to a new headquarters within that West Nashville district.
Located at 5403 Centennial Blvd. in mixed-use building The Boomerang, the 2,250-square-foot office space is more than double the size of the company's previous headquarters, according to a release. Cumberland Creative is one of the first businesses to open in The Boomerang.
Specializing in video production, photography and social media marketing, Chief Executive Officer Kyle Bush and Chief Production Officer Michael Beach founded Cumberland Creative in early 2017. The company is home to nine employees and achieved its first year of generating $1 million in revenue in 2021.
"We want to continue investing in The Nations,” Beach said in the release. “We have been here for three and a half years and have seen the tremendous growth this community has achieved. Our new location will enable us to keep up with our growing needs and continue bringing stories to life."
In 2021, Cumberland Creative won six Telly Awards and has been awarded 19 Telly Awards in the last three years.
Tyler Cauble of real estate development company The Cauble Group brokered the lease. Cauble also owns Parasol Property Management, which oversees the management of The Cauble Group projects.
Macy’s expands Robertson County operations
Macy’s Inc. officials have announced that the company will expand operations in Robertson County.
According to a release, Macy’s will specifically increase space with its existing Portland distribution facility, creating approximately 50 new jobs.
“The new automated technology will further modernize our operations and increase our capacity and productivity to better serve our valued customers across the country,” Macy’s Chief Supply Chain Officer Dennis Mullahy said in the release.
In the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has supported approximately 10 economic development projects in Robertson County resulting in more than 1,300 job commitments and approximately $627 million in capital investment.
