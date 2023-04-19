Laurel Creech has been named director for The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee.
According to a release, Creech comes to Brentwood-based TNC from Metro, for which she most recently served as the assistant director for the city’s division of sustainability. While there, Creech oversaw renewable energy, energy efficiency, green infrastructure and waste reduction initiatives.
Under her leadership, the division received two Governor’s Environmental Stewardship awards and four U.S. Green Building Council Impact Tennessee awards.
Creech previously served on the boards of directors of the Nashville Parks Foundation, Cumberland Trails Conference and the Tennessee Nature Academy. She also has served on the advisory boards of Urban Green Lab, Walk Bike Nashville and Tennessee Women in Green, which she co-founded in 2008.
On a regional level, Creech has served on the Southeast Sustainability Directors’ Network’s steering committee and has been co-host of the SSDN’s Green Minds podcast.
A long-distance runner, cyclist and triathlete, Creech created and led for 13 years outdoors club Team Green Adventures.
Creech also offers a radio history, having been a broadcaster for both WXNA 101.5FM and WMOT 89.5FM.
“We are thrilled to have Laurel at the helm to lead The Nature Conservancy’s work in Tennessee,” James McDonald, TNC board chair. “Her experience in government, alternative energy, sustainability and other environmental issues make her a great addition to our talented staff and growing program.”
The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee was founded in 1978 and has protected more than 450,000 acres in the state. The conservancy has helped to create or expand 31 state parks and natural areas, 20 state wildlife management areas and nine national parks, forests and wildlife refuges in Tennessee, in addition to establishing a system of nature preserves.
Founded in 1951 and based in Arlington, Va., The Nature Conservancy has more than 1 million members. Its staff and more than 400 scientists aid in conservation work in 76 countries and territories: 37 by direct conservation impact and 39 through partners.