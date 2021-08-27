Lifeway Christian Resources announced the appointment of Kim Massey as chief marketing officer.
According to a release, the position is new to the company.
Massey — who comes to Lifeway from the Atlanta office of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (at which she served in global bath tissue and skincare roles) — is responsible for the strategic direction, development and execution of Lifeway’s brand and marketing strategy. She will partner with other executive leaders to influence sales and e-commerce strategies and to improve the customer experience.
With more than 13 years of experience with Fortune 500 companies, Massey began her career with Citigroup as a sales trader and later transitioned to PepsiCo where she gained marketing experience and served on the PepsiCo CMO Council.
Massey has a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and a minor in management and organization with honors from Spelman College in Atlanta. A native Nashvillian, she is a graduate of The Harpeth Hall School and an alumna of Nashville’s Youth About Business organization (the advisory board on which she currently serves).
“Kim brings a wealth of marketing expertise that will be invaluable to Lifeway in this new season of ministry and as we continue to lift up our new brand,” Lifeway President and CEO Ben Mandrell said in the release. “Her proven experience in designing successful digital strategies and in global leadership will be a huge asset.”
