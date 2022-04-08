Brentwood-based health care company LifePoint Health has named Tizgel High as its chief compliance officer.
High, who has been with the company for 10 years, most recently served as LifePoint's deputy compliance officer. As part of her role, High will lead LifePoint's ethics and compliance team focused on ethical business practices and legal compliance, according to a release.
High received her bachelor's degree from Princeton University and her juris doctorate degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. She serves on the boards for Opportunity Nashville, YMCA of Middle Tennessee and the American Health Lawyers Association, among others.
“Tizgel has been an important member of the LifePoint family for 10 years. It has been a privilege to know and work alongside her as she has both advanced within the company, and contributed to moving the company forward,” David Dill, LifePoint Health chairman and chief executive officer, said in a release.
