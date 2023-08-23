Nashville-based restaurant company Strategic Hospitality — which operates Bastion, The Catbird Seat and Henrietta Red, among other hospitality concepts — has named acclaimed local chef Josh Habiger a partner.
According to a release, Habiger will continue to serve as chef and co-owner of Bastion.
Habiger’s 14-year tenure with Strategic Hospitality began in 2009 when he helped open The Patterson House. In 2011, he co-founded and served as the opening co-chef of The Catbird Seat, landing a mention among Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs in 2012. The Catbird Seat was recognized as one of Bon Appétit’s The Hot 10: Best New Restaurants in America and GQ’s The Ten Best New Restaurants in America.
Two years later, as Strategic Hospitality’s culinary director, Habiger created Pinewood Social’s menu, earning James Beard Foundation Best New Restaurant recognition. In 2016, he helped the company open Bastion, lauded by Southern Living, Eater and the James Beard Foundation as a best new restaurant.
Habiger’s efforts earned him consecutive semifinalist nominations for Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He was honored as a finalist in the same category this year (read here).
“Josh is one of the most remarkably talented people we’ve ever worked with, and this partnership will allow us to continue collaborating in dynamic ways, propelling the company to even greater heights,” Strategic Hospitality co-founders Benjamin and Max Goldberg said in the release.
Habiger said he has formed a “strong bond” with the Goldbergs, with whom he has “turned ideas into restaurants.”
“I'm excited to see what else we can come up with," he said.