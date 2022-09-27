Nashville-based Oliver Hospitality has added industry veteran Chett Abramson as chief operating officer.
According to a release, Abramson holds about 30 years of industry senior leadership experience, having most recently served as area managing director of New York for Ace Hotels. In NYC, he oversaw the opening of Ace Brooklyn and the reopening of Ace New York.
The role is new to Oliver Hospitality.
For 13 years and prior to his work with Ace Hotels, Abramson was a founder/operations partner and COO of Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotel Group. There, he led daily hotel operations including food and beverage, room sales, revenue management and the art, accounting and IT departments.
Prior to joining 21c, Abramson served as a senior project director for New York-based Myriad Restaurant Group (Drew Nieporent) and its consulting division. He was also the director of operations for Myriad, overseeing New York’s Nobu, Nobu 57, Tribeca Grill and Montrachet.
Abramson also served six years as the area director of purchasing and director of food and beverage for Starwood Hotels W New York, W Tuscany and W Court. He was part of the opening taskforce for W Seattle and Chicago.
Abramson holds a B.A. degree in business administration from City University of New York – Brooklyn College.
“[Chett’s] passion, experience and vision is a fresh new addition to our growing team as we embark on developing new properties,” Ethan Orley, Oliver Hospitality managing partner, said in the release. “We believe having his expertise will help take our hotels and restaurants to the next level.”
The hiring comes after an LLC affiliated with Oliver Hospitality sold downtown Nashville's 13-story Fairlane Hotel building, with an address of 401 Union St., for $40 million in June (read here). The LLC paid $1.02 million for the building in 2011 and converted it into the boutique hotel, with Oliver continuing to manage the business.
The Oliver Hospitality Southeast portfolio includes, in addition to Fairlane, The Oliver Hotel in Knoxville, Hotel Clermont in Atlanta and the Chancellor’s House in Oxford, Mississippi. Looming is the opening of Hotel Americana in Knoxville. The company’s West Coast portfolio includes Station House Inn in South Lake Tahoe, California, with the Lodge at Marconi in Marshall, California, slated to soon open.