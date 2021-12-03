Nashville-based marketing agency GS&F announced Friday Gregg Boling has been named chief executive officer.
A 10-year veteran of the company, Boling replaces Jeff Lipscomb, who joined GS&F in 1985 and has since served as president and CEO.
Relatedly, the agency also announced the appointments to its first board of directors, with Lipscomb to hold the title of executive chairman and work alongside Boling and Roland Gibbons.
Boling joined GS&F in 2011 as vice president/creative director and most recently served as president and COO. During this time, he led branding and creative initiatives for Amazon, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, HCA, Jack Daniel, Juice Plus+, LP Building Solutions and Red Lobster, among others. His work has been recognized by professional organizations and publications, including Communications Arts and Wall Street Journal.
“Leading the GS&F team for nearly 40 years has been the thrill of a lifetime,” Lipscomb said. “Being on the Nashville advertising scene since the early 80s, we have watched this city grow and change. It has always been my intention to run this agency a different way … creating a friendship-first culture, which lends itself to great work for our clients. Gregg Boling is the ideal visionary leader for the future of this company and its evolution.”
Boling said his goal is for GS&F to “continue winning on terms that we define together. It is a gift and privilege to continue serving my friends in this agency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.