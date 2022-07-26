Gresham Smith has added Doug Spies to lead its health care market.
According to a release, Spies will serve with the titles of senior vice president and oversee the health care market's advisory services practice as its director.
Gresham Smith’s health care market is now 55 years in operation and supports health care clients with planning and facilities design and development. Jim Langlois leads the health care market as executive vice president.
With about 25 years of industry experience, Spies joins Gresham Smith from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he advised (for the past 10 years) the executive management team on planning, operational improvements and campus development across the health system’s 40 hospitals and 800 clinical locations. He provided oversight and direction to all architecture and engineering firms working on UPMC projects systemwide.
Spies has shared his insights on health care facilities planning, presenting to the Center for Health Design and the Hospital Services Support Foundation. In addition, he has served on leadership committees with the American College of Healthcare Architects, the Academy of Architecture for Health, the Facility Guidelines Institute and the American Institute of Architects Pittsburgh chapter.
Spies is a graduate of Walden University, from which he earned a Master of Healthcare Administration degree. He received a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
“Doug brings a unique combination of experience to this leadership role, having worked as both a healthcare architect and a health system facility development strategic planner during his career,” Gresham Smith Executive Vice President Jim Langlois said in the release. “He has a strong track record of understanding the unique challenges the healthcare industry faces with capital project investment. He will be a great leader for our advisory services team.”
Gresham Smith is a top 200-ranked U.S. architecture, engineering and design firm with typically more than $230 million in annual gross revenue and 26 offices in multiple states.
