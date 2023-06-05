Dallas-based hospitality group Milkshake Concepts has tapped industry veteran Heather Karst to serve as general manager of its soon-to-open Harper’s restaurant in Rolling Mill Hill.

According to a release, Karst has been with Milkshake for more than a year and previously held food and beverage management positions with the Dream Hotel Nashville, The Westin Nashville and Chartwell Hospitality.

Screen Shot 2023-06-05 at 2.02.11 PM.png

Heather Karst
6478f82cade24.image.jpg

A rendering of one of the spaces at Evelyn’s