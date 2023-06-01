FirstBank has announced Birmingham native Jonathan Pennington will serve as chief accounting officer.
According to a release, Pennington will manage, plan and coordinate FirstBank’s accounting operations. His primary office is at FirstBank’s headquarters in downtown Nashville.
Pennington replaces Keith Rainwater, who served as FirstBank CAO from March 2021 to March 2023.
A certified public accountant, Pennington most recently served for about one year as chief financial officer of since-closed Dallas-based fintech organization GloriFi. Prior to that, he worked at BBVA USA in Birmingham for more than 20 years and was the company’s chief accounting officer for the last six of those years.
Pennington graduated from Birmingham-Southern College with a B.S. degree in accounting and finance.
“With decades of experience and an impressive track record for success, we are confident that Jonathan's expertise will elevate our community banking strategy and ensure the continued growth and stability of the organization,” Michael Mettee, FirstBank chief financial officer, said in the release.
A wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corp., FirstBank has approximately $13.1 billion in total assets and operates 82 full-service branches in Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia. The company also offers mortgage offices located in the Southeast.