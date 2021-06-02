Nashville-based event management company Evolution Event Solutions has named Don Osborn as its new COO.
Most recently, Osborn was sales director at Wildhorse Saloon. He previously spent more than a decade at Event Logistics as vice president for sales, sales director and operations director. He was also previously a director of food and beverage and event management at Marriott locations in Cool Springs and the Nashville airport.
EES is a fast-growing company founded in 2012 by Falon Veit Scott. Earlier this year, it merged with Maple Ridge Events. In recent years, EES has been included on the Inc. 5000 list, in part due to a reported 632 percent increase in revenue from 2018 to 2019.
“With more than 25 years in the events and hospitality industries, Don brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to EES,” Veit Scott said in a release. “Don’s dedication and passion for our industry make him the perfect fit for our leadership team, and his efforts will make an immediate impact.”
The appointment is effective immediately.
