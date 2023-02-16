Dream Nashville has promoted Shane Batchelor to general manager.
Batchelor will oversee all operations of the downtown-based 168-room hotel business, with a release not noting whom he replaces.
A Nashville native, Batchelor brings about 20 years of hospitality experience, most recently having served as director of operations for Dream Nashville. He began his career at Nashville-based Strategic Hospitality before moving to Game Terminal.
Batchelor holds an associate’s degree in architectural engineering from Nashville State Community College.
“Shane is a specialized operator … [who] knows how to drive results,” Michael Lindenbaum, Dream Hotels global head of operations, said in the release. “As a valued asset to the property, his promotion to general manager sends a clear message about the values and the commitment to developing talent within Dream Hotels.”
Dream Nashville opened in 2019 and is located at 210 4th Ave. N. The hotel is known, in part, for its presence on Printer’s Alley.
Dream offers dining and nightlife venues Stateside Kitchen, Dirty Little Secret, Snitch, Vatos Tacos and Natura.
Earlier this year, Hyatt Hotels acquired for $300 million Dream Hotels’ lifestyle hotel brand and management platform, including the Dream Hotels, The Chatwal Hotels and Unscripted Hotels brands (read here). The properties are located in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
