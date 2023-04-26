KSA

From left: Bart Kline, Tim Piansay and Bob Swinney

 Courtesy of KSA

Veteran local architect Bob Swinney of Kline Swinney Associates has announced he will retire next month following a 37-year run with the firm he co-founded.

According to the company, and related to Swinney’s retirement, former KSA project manager Tim Piansay has been named partner and will team with Bart Kline, also a KSA principal, to lead the 16-person company.

