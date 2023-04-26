Veteran local architect Bob Swinney of Kline Swinney Associates has announced he will retire next month following a 37-year run with the firm he co-founded.
According to the company, and related to Swinney’s retirement, former KSA project manager Tim Piansay has been named partner and will team with Bart Kline, also a KSA principal, to lead the 16-person company.
Piansay joined KSA in late 2012 after having worked at Dream Inc. He started his career as an architect for Nashville’s Allard Ward. Piansay holds a degree in architecture from the University of Tennessee.
Swinney, who will officially step down May 12, is expected to temporarily continue his involvement with KSA in a reduced role and to assist in the leadership transition.
Swinney and the late David Kline co-founded KSA in 1986. Located in Rutledge Hill downtown, the company has undertaken design work related to Bellevue’s Sri Ganesha Temple, an addition to Ellington Agricultural Center, Rolling Mill Hill’s Bus Barns Parking Garage, the Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School gymnasium and condominium building West End Lofts II near Centennial Park, among others.