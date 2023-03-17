Nashville-based commercial sourcing and group purchasing organization CoreTrust has named Mahesh Shah its CEO.
Shah is the inaugural CEO for the company, which was founded in 2006. Before Shah’s introduction, Ed Jones, president and CEO of founding parent company HealthTrust, had acted as CEO of CoreTrust.
The move follows global investment firm Blackstone acquiring a majority stake in CoreTrust for an undisclosed sum in August 2022. The company started as a a subsidiary of HCA’s HealthTrust, which still owns a minority stake in CoreTrust.
Shah most recently served as executive vice president for CDK Global, an Illinois-based automotive retail software developer.
“We are pleased that Mahesh has joined the team and the board is excited about the next chapter of growth for CoreTrust,” Girish Rishi, CoreTrust board chairman, said in a release. “Mahesh has demonstrated experience in building high growth platforms and teams that deliver success to customers. CoreTrust is positioned well, at a time of major macro changes in the economy, to deliver cost and operational efficiencies to our member companies and we plan to invest further in the company’s capabilities.”