Colliers Nashville announced Wednesday the addition of Mike Baggett, Lance Bloom, Ashley Compton, Brian Forrester and Woody Widenhofer as partners.

According to a release, the new partners brings the firm’s ownership to 15 members – the largest in its history.

Colliers

From left: Mike Baggett, Woody Widenhofer, Ashley Compton and Brian Forrester. Not pictured: Lance Bloom.