Colliers Nashville announced Wednesday the addition of Mike Baggett, Lance Bloom, Ashley Compton, Brian Forrester and Woody Widenhofer as partners.
According to a release, the new partners brings the firm’s ownership to 15 members – the largest in its history.
The five join partners Bert Mathews, Janet Miller, Terry Smith, Tony Vaughn, Charlotte Ford, Chris Grear, Janet Sterchi, Doug Ryan, Shane Douglas and Nate Greene.
Baggett, who has 13-plus years with Colliers Nashville, offers a client list that includes Ashley Furniture, Blooming Brands, Boot Barn, Chase Bank, Starbucks, Captain D’s, Peter Millar, Broadwest and Northpoint Hospitality. He is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers.
Bloom has completed more than $500 million in transactions and annually has ranked among the firm’s top 10 producers. He won the Everest Club Award (top 10 percent producer for Colliers U.S.) in 2020 and 2021, and in 2021 was the top land broker in Colliers U.S. and ranked number eight overall. Bloom is a member of Nashville Downtown Partnership Residential Development Committee.
Compton is national director for Colliers Self Storage Group. During his 18-plus year career as a broker, Compton has sold or listed more than 19.3 million square feet of self-storage properties. His total transaction volume exceeds $2.02 billion, which places Compton among the top national producers of commercial real estate brokerage. Compton has received the Colliers’ Top 10 Producer Award every year since joining Colliers Nashville and has won the Everest Club Award for the past four years.
Forrester has completed more than $20 million in transaction value annually as a top 10 producer at the firm. He has been active in retail commercial real estate since 2005, with key clients including Kroger Company, MAB American Management, Walmart Realty, CKE Restaurants, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Dunkin’ Donuts and RaceTrac Petroleum. Forrester is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and past president of the Nashville CCIM chapter. He is also active with multiple committees for the CCIM National Institute.
Widenhofer has been with the firm 15 years. His current portfolio includes leasing advisor for more than 30 shopping centers totaling more than 2 million square feet. Key clients include Kroger Company, Walmart Realty, North American Development Group, Dunkin’ Donuts, Heartland Dental, B.H. Properties and MAB American Management. Widenhofer has been named a top 10 producer several years in a row, winning the firm’s retail lease, land sale and office sale of the year. Widenhofer is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Bringing in new ownership, new ideas, and new energy is the lifeblood of any successful and sustainable firm,” Miller, CEO of the Nashville office, said in the release. “Adding these five remarkable new shareholders is an important day in continuing our company’s legacy as leaders in Nashville’s commercial real estate industry.”
Founded in 1976, Colliers is based in Toronto and is home to approximately 15,000 employees. Annual revenues were $4.09 billion in 2021, the company reported.