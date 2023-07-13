The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville on Wednesday named 14 winners in their 16th annual Nashville Emerging Leaders Awards.
The groups earlier announced four finalists in each of the 14 industry categories.
“Talented emerging leaders across the nation recognize the value of Nashville’s young professional ecosystem and the impact they have on our region’s growth and economy,” said Ralph Schulz, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Through YP Nashville, we are able to recognize and celebrate these emerging leaders whose passion and dedication move our region forward.”
Here are the winners from each category:
Architecture, Engineering and Construction Arts: Shanese Brown, Anecdote Architectural Experiences, Project Coordinator + Designer
Entertainment and Music Business: Lindsey Major, The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC), Head of Customer Experience
Community Service and Nonprofit: Vanessa Helbig Johnson, YWCA Nashville & Middle TN, Senior Director of Youth Services & Executive Director of Girls Inc.
Education: Matt Cheek, Nashville Teacher Residency, Executive Director
Environment and Sustainability: Shannon Davis, Schneider Electric, Vice President, National Accounts U.S. Buildings
Finance: Casey Putnam, Deloitte, Senior Manager
Government and Public Affairs: Kayla Clayborne Counts, Tennessee Valley Authority, Senior Specialist, Public & Community Engagement
Hospitality and Tourism: Maliyah Bass, Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream, Co-Owner/ CEO
Human Resources: Shane Shown, Nxt Level, CEO
Legal Services: Timothy Van Hal, Polsinelli PC, Shareholder
Medical and Healthcare Services: Stephanie Gibbs, Ascension Saint Thomas, Director of Nursing
Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing: Alexis Hughes, Surpass Behavioral Health, Marketing Manager
Real Estate Services: Alexa Barnett, CRE615, Owner & Co-Founder
Technology: Sabber Ahamed, Bridgestone Americas, Senior Data Scientist