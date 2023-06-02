The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and its young professionals initiative, YP Nashville, have announced the 56 finalists for their upcoming Nashville Emerging Leader Awards.

For the 16th year, the awards will recognize young professionals under the age of 40 for career accomplishments and community involvement across 14 industries. The organizations are set to present the awards on July 12. 

“Talented emerging leaders across the nation recognize the value of Nashville’s young professional ecosystem and the impact they have on our region’s growth and economy,” said Ralph Schulz, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Through YP Nashville, we are able to recognize and celebrate these 56 emerging leaders whose passion and dedication move our region forward.”

Find a complete list of nominees below:

Architecture, Engineering and Construction

Shanese Brown, Anecdote Architectural Experiences, Project Coordinator + Designer

Andrew Clark, STG Design, Design Director

Suzannah Gills, Turner Construction Company, Business Development Manager

Chelsea Givens, Caterpillar, Retail Aftermarket Services Representative

Arts, Entertainment and Music Business

Sydni Joseph, Big Plan Holdings, Co-Founder

Kate Kaltenbach Watson, Country Music Association (CMA), Senior Manager, Industry Relations

Lindsey Major, The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC), Head of Customer Experience

Emily Sitton, Tennessee Performing Arts Center | TPAC, Director of Marketing

NELA 2023

From left: Vanessa Helbig, Uma Srivastava, Megan McGuire and Leah Moyer, the nominees for the community service and nonprofit section of the 2023 Nashville Emerging Leader Awards. 

Community Service and Nonprofit

Vanessa Helbig Johnson, YWCA Nashville & Middle TN, Senior Director of Youth Services & Executive Director of Girls Inc.

Megan McGuire, Community Resource Center, Vice President of Partnerships

Leah Moyer, AncoraTN, Chief Operating Officer

Uma Srivastava, KultureCity, Executive Director

Education

Brooke Allen, Diverse Learners Cooperative, Executive Director

Amanda Banks, Create and Innovate Solutions, LLC., Founder

Matt Cheek, Nashville Teacher Residency, Executive Director

Kristen Dodson, Lipscomb University, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering

Environment and Sustainability

Renee Barker, LiquiDonate, Director of Nonprofit Partnerships

Shannon Davis, Schneider Electric, Vice President, National Accounts U.S. Buildings

Jacqueline Goodwin, Urban Green Lab, Assistant Director of Workplaces

Carolyn Rehm, TennGreen Land Conservancy, Communications Manager

Finance

Teresa J.W. Bailey, Waddell & Associates, Senior Wealth Strategist and President of Waddell & Associates, Nashville

Casey Putnam, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Katie Tarr, LBMC, Shareholder

John Webb, Pinnacle Asset Management/Raymond James, Private Wealth Advisor

Government and Public Affairs

Kayla Clayborne Counts, Tennessee Valley Authority, Senior Specialist, Public & Community Engagement

La'Kishia Harris, Office of Mayor John Cooper, Associate Director of Youth Workforce, Economic Growth and Community Development

Miranda McDonald, Calvert Street Group, Director of Community Development

Trey Reliford, Polsinelli PC, Shareholder 

Hospitality and Tourism

Maliyah Bass, Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream, Co-Owner/ CEO

Anna Myint, International Market, Myint Estates, Co-owner

Sarah Roemer, Renaissance Nashville Hotel, Human Resources Manager

Celisa Webster, R & R Cleaning and Home Essentials, LLC. DBA Luminary. Co-Owner/Chief Operating Officer

Human Resources

Katerine Albert, The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC), Manager, Human Resources

Rosa Castano, RMC Holdings, LLC, CEO and Founder

Shane Shown, Nxt Level, CEO

Artetta Webster, Nashville Electric Service, Human Resources Admin Assistant

Legal Services

Oliver Davis, Polsinelli PC, Shareholder

Samantha Gerken, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, Senior Counsel

Kimberly Ingram-Hogan, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, Partner

Timothy Van Hal, Polsinelli PC, Shareholder 

Medical and Health care Services

Ashley Danner, BrightQuest Treatment Centers, National Executive Director

Stephanie Gibbs, Ascension Saint Thomas, Director of Nursing

Audrey Stewart, Veterans Administration Medical Center- Nashville, Doctor of Nursing Practice

Abbey Vandersall, Envision Healthcare, Vice President, Clinical Strategy; Head of Clinician Value Institute 

Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing

Alexis Hughes, Surpass Behavioral Health, Marketing Manager

Brittany Irby, MP&F Strategic Communications, Director, Community Engagement

Leigh Lindsey, MP&F Strategic Communications, Senior Vice President

Kenya Payne, Teach For America Nashville-Chattanooga, Director, Marketing and Communications 

Real Estate Services

Rachel Attarian, Nashville Apartment Locators, Managing Broker/COO

Alexa Barnett, CRE615, Owner & Co-Founder

Stephen Delahoussaye, House Haven Realty, CEO/ Owner

Maria Harris, Be a Helping Hand, Project Director 

Technology

Sabber Ahamed, Bridgestone Americas, Senior Data Scientist

Alexis Isham, InfoWorks, Client Executive

Sydney Ernstes, Zycron, BGSF, Managing Director of Delivery

Matthew Yandell, HeroWear, Chief Innovation Officer