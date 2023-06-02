The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and its young professionals initiative, YP Nashville, have announced the 56 finalists for their upcoming Nashville Emerging Leader Awards.
For the 16th year, the awards will recognize young professionals under the age of 40 for career accomplishments and community involvement across 14 industries. The organizations are set to present the awards on July 12.
“Talented emerging leaders across the nation recognize the value of Nashville’s young professional ecosystem and the impact they have on our region’s growth and economy,” said Ralph Schulz, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Through YP Nashville, we are able to recognize and celebrate these 56 emerging leaders whose passion and dedication move our region forward.”
Find a complete list of nominees below:
Architecture, Engineering and Construction
Shanese Brown, Anecdote Architectural Experiences, Project Coordinator + Designer
Andrew Clark, STG Design, Design Director
Suzannah Gills, Turner Construction Company, Business Development Manager
Chelsea Givens, Caterpillar, Retail Aftermarket Services Representative
Arts, Entertainment and Music Business
Sydni Joseph, Big Plan Holdings, Co-Founder
Kate Kaltenbach Watson, Country Music Association (CMA), Senior Manager, Industry Relations
Lindsey Major, The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC), Head of Customer Experience
Emily Sitton, Tennessee Performing Arts Center | TPAC, Director of Marketing
Community Service and Nonprofit
Vanessa Helbig Johnson, YWCA Nashville & Middle TN, Senior Director of Youth Services & Executive Director of Girls Inc.
Megan McGuire, Community Resource Center, Vice President of Partnerships
Leah Moyer, AncoraTN, Chief Operating Officer
Uma Srivastava, KultureCity, Executive Director
Education
Brooke Allen, Diverse Learners Cooperative, Executive Director
Amanda Banks, Create and Innovate Solutions, LLC., Founder
Matt Cheek, Nashville Teacher Residency, Executive Director
Kristen Dodson, Lipscomb University, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering
Environment and Sustainability
Renee Barker, LiquiDonate, Director of Nonprofit Partnerships
Shannon Davis, Schneider Electric, Vice President, National Accounts U.S. Buildings
Jacqueline Goodwin, Urban Green Lab, Assistant Director of Workplaces
Carolyn Rehm, TennGreen Land Conservancy, Communications Manager
Finance
Teresa J.W. Bailey, Waddell & Associates, Senior Wealth Strategist and President of Waddell & Associates, Nashville
Casey Putnam, Deloitte, Senior Manager
Katie Tarr, LBMC, Shareholder
John Webb, Pinnacle Asset Management/Raymond James, Private Wealth Advisor
Government and Public Affairs
Kayla Clayborne Counts, Tennessee Valley Authority, Senior Specialist, Public & Community Engagement
La'Kishia Harris, Office of Mayor John Cooper, Associate Director of Youth Workforce, Economic Growth and Community Development
Miranda McDonald, Calvert Street Group, Director of Community Development
Trey Reliford, Polsinelli PC, Shareholder
Hospitality and Tourism
Maliyah Bass, Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream, Co-Owner/ CEO
Anna Myint, International Market, Myint Estates, Co-owner
Sarah Roemer, Renaissance Nashville Hotel, Human Resources Manager
Celisa Webster, R & R Cleaning and Home Essentials, LLC. DBA Luminary. Co-Owner/Chief Operating Officer
Human Resources
Katerine Albert, The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC), Manager, Human Resources
Rosa Castano, RMC Holdings, LLC, CEO and Founder
Shane Shown, Nxt Level, CEO
Artetta Webster, Nashville Electric Service, Human Resources Admin Assistant
Legal Services
Oliver Davis, Polsinelli PC, Shareholder
Samantha Gerken, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, Senior Counsel
Kimberly Ingram-Hogan, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, Partner
Timothy Van Hal, Polsinelli PC, Shareholder
Medical and Health care Services
Ashley Danner, BrightQuest Treatment Centers, National Executive Director
Stephanie Gibbs, Ascension Saint Thomas, Director of Nursing
Audrey Stewart, Veterans Administration Medical Center- Nashville, Doctor of Nursing Practice
Abbey Vandersall, Envision Healthcare, Vice President, Clinical Strategy; Head of Clinician Value Institute
Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing
Alexis Hughes, Surpass Behavioral Health, Marketing Manager
Brittany Irby, MP&F Strategic Communications, Director, Community Engagement
Leigh Lindsey, MP&F Strategic Communications, Senior Vice President
Kenya Payne, Teach For America Nashville-Chattanooga, Director, Marketing and Communications
Real Estate Services
Rachel Attarian, Nashville Apartment Locators, Managing Broker/COO
Alexa Barnett, CRE615, Owner & Co-Founder
Stephen Delahoussaye, House Haven Realty, CEO/ Owner
Maria Harris, Be a Helping Hand, Project Director
Technology
Sabber Ahamed, Bridgestone Americas, Senior Data Scientist
Alexis Isham, InfoWorks, Client Executive
Sydney Ernstes, Zycron, BGSF, Managing Director of Delivery
Matthew Yandell, HeroWear, Chief Innovation Officer