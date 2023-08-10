Officials with seafood restaurant company Captain D’s announced Thursday that Jeff Wilson has been added to the executive team as chief financial officer.
Officials with seafood restaurant company Captain D’s announced Thursday that Jeff Wilson has been added to the executive team as chief financial officer.
A release does not note whom Wilson replaces.
Wilson spent the past 15 years at locally based Cracker Barrel, most recently as vice president of finance and as CFO of its emerging brands group. In addition, Wilson previously served as corporate controller and vice president of operations analysis for the company.
Prior to his time with Cracker Barrel, Wilson worked for 10 years at Metromedia Restaurant Group in Dallas, leaving the company as CFO.
Wilson earned a master’s degree in business from the University of Texas at Dallas and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Idaho.
“[Wilson brings] a wealth of finance, operations and profitability enhancement skills in both public and private companies,” Phil Greifeld, Captain D’s CEO and president, said in the release.
“Our impressive [average unit volume] and strong sales comps system-wide have contributed to accelerated growth with new and existing franchisees over the past several years, and we have no doubt that Jeff’s extensive leadership experience will help the brand continue to reach new heights.”
Founded in 1969 in Donelson, Captain D’s operates more than 530 restaurants in 23 states in the South, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.
