Nashville-based construction technology company Built Technologies has added three to its leadership team, with Chris Copeland, Katie Wilson and Mark Linnville having joined the unicorn.
According to a release, Copeland joins Built as senior vice president of sales for its lending division. He brings more than 15 years of leadership and sales experience to his new role. Prior to Built, Copeland served as senior vice president of sales for FIS, a Fortune 500 fintech company.
Built has tapped Wilson as its value realization principle. She brings more than 15 years of financial experience to the Nashville fintech firm. Most recently, Wilson served as the head of product and solutions for SS&C Evolve, a public fintech company specializing in loan accounting and credit solutions. In her new role, Wilson will help Built’s lending clients further increase ROI through risk assessments, peer benchmarking and performance metrics.
Linneville has been named head of talent acquisition. He will be responsible for leading Built’s growth strategy, as the company reportedly plans to double its headcount in 2022. Before coming to Built, Linneville led the tech recruiting division for Bridgewater Associates, a global asset management firm.
“Adding Chris, Katie and Mark to our leadership team, along with the other new executive hires we’ve announced recently, will help us continue to scale our operations and increase value for our clients and the broader construction and real estate ecosystem we serve,” Built COO Jamie Ikerd said in the release.
