Brentwood's Bell Construction announced Monday that Eric Pyle has been named president.
According to a release, Pyle replaces his father, Keith Pyle, who served as president of Bell since 2005 and will now serve as chair of the company’s board of directors.
Eric Pyle has been with Bell (stylized as “BELL”) for approximately 16 years. He assumes day-to-day leadership of the company after having most recently served as member and as executive vice president of building operations.
Having joined Bell part-time in 2002, Pyle went on to graduate with a degree in construction engineering technology from Murray State University in 2007. At that point, he was promoted to full-time position of project engineer. Since then, he has held the roles of partner and project executive and was recently promoted to head the company’s building division as building division manager.
Pyle serves as past chair of the Associated Builders and Contractors, Greater Tennessee Chapter, with which he has been involved for more than 15 years.
“This announcement is the culmination of the company’s diligent, long-range succession planning process and comes at the right time as BELL is performing at its best yet and positioned for significant growth in Middle Tennessee and beyond,” Keith Pyle, who has worked at Bell for more than 37 years, said in the release. “BELL’s board members and I are confident that Eric is the right person to continue to lead this momentum. He embodies the company’s core values and has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to the success of our team and clients over the past 16 years.”
Bell Construction provides general contracting, design-build and construction management services, with a focus on the hospitality, office and transportation sectors. Since its founding in 1970 by the late Ray Bell, the company has overseen approximately 1,000 construction projects.