Nashville-based Bohan has promoted four of its senior executives, with Nicole Bateman to serve as the advertising and marketing agency’s first chief strategy officer.
In addition, Jon Arnold, previously executive creative director, will keep that title and also serve as executive vice president, according to a release. Also, Farley Day and Brian Gilpatrick are now executive vice presidents and managing directors.
Bateman most recently was Bohan (stylized as “bohan”) executive planning director. She joined the agency in 2010 after positions with agencies in Atlanta and New York City. Bateman’s work in account management and strategic planning includes the retail, health care, insurance, restaurants and tourism sectors.
“Nicole is an invaluable asset to the agency, both in terms of pitching and securing new business, as well as her input in guiding the business success and creative strategies of our current clients,” President and CEO Shari Day said in the release.
Arnold joined Bohan in 2008 while Day began work at the company in 2010 and Gilpatrick in 1994. Day and Gilpatrick both were previously senior VPs and managing directors.
“These promotions strategically position Bohan as it enters its fourth decade serving a varied roster of clients across all business sectors,” Day said. “Our leadership team’s strength is steeped in more than 60 combined years of service in marketing and advertising while continuing to expand our staff by hiring our industry’s most creative and innovative thinkers.”
