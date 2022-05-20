The few remaining families at RiverChase Apartments in East Nashville have until May 30 to vacate the property as Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors prepares to start their redevelopment plans.
Various nonprofit organizations including Stand Up Nashville, People’s Alliance for Transit, Housing and Employment and Laborers’ International Union of North America have partnered with CREA to ensure residents have houses to move into. Each tenant works directly with housing navigator staff for moving support services, according to CREA. The local groups have also been negotiating a community benefits agreement with the developer.
In addition, the real estate developer is providing other incentives to help displaced residents, including move-out costs of up to $2,200 for things like security deposits and other expenses. Certain former RiverChase residents will be eligible to return to the property and live in new units at the redeveloped site.
“We are enthusiastically supportive of the mission to create more affordable and workforce housing in Nashville and have committed to adding 220 units, an eight-unit increase from today, at the McFerrin Park project to help many residents remain in their neighborhood,” said CREA Principal Victor Young through a spokesperson.
So far approximately 180 families have moved and 36 families are left.
“We’ve got to move them all to affordable places, otherwise they won't sustain themselves,” PATHE Executive Director Jackie Sims said. “That is why every move must be intentional so they are also stable."
Sims has helped relocate residents since last year. She has spoken with landlords to ensure people have a place to live.
“I wanted these to be intentional moves designed to elevate the quality of life for everyone that I would be moving,” Sims said. “... We have put forth a lot of time, effort and care to make sure every single move we made has been a really good one for residents of RiverChase.”
