Project Return, a Nashville-based nonprofit that helps people who were formerly incarcerated find jobs and housing, has named Rico X its new CEO, effective Monday. 

The organization announced in September that former CEO Bettie Kirkland would step down. Kirkland joined the nonprofit in 2011 as executive director and served as CEO starting in 2019.

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.