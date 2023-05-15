Project Return, a Nashville-based nonprofit that helps people who were formerly incarcerated find jobs and housing, has named Rico X its new CEO, effective Monday.
X most recently served as vice president of school-age services at YMCA of Middle Tennessee. He also worked on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for the organization, and serves as a steering committee member of My Brother’s Keeper Nashville Alliance. He is an alumnus of Tennessee State University and the University of Michigan.
“After an exhaustive nationwide search which involved the vetting of over 200 candidates by an external search firm and board search committee, we are thrilled to have Rico X join Project Return as the CEO,” said Charles I. Story, president of Project Return’s board of directors. “We look forward to the continued growth of the organization under his leadership. Project Return’s vision is a full and free life after incarceration, and the board is confident that Rico will lead the team in bringing that vision to life for more individuals.”
Project Return was founded in 1979, and in 2022 served 800 individuals in Nashville and Chattanooga, according to a press release.