Nashville-based social services provider Project Return announced Monday that CEO Bettie Kirkland will step down at October’s end.
A release does not note either Kirkland’s possible future work plans or the reason for her resignation from the local nonprofit, which was founded in 1979 by Nashvillians Bill Barnes and Don Beisswenger and works with clients who previously were incarcerated. The company website lists 43 employees.
Kirkland joined Project Return in 2011 as executive director and began her tenure as CEO in 2019 (read more here). Under her leadership, the nonprofit has launched two employment-creating initiatives and a third, known as PRO Housing, focused on affordable housing.
Project Return recently completed renovation and purchase of its office on Lafayette Street and expanded its coverage scope with a Chattanooga location.
During the past 10 years, Project Return has won two NEXT Awards from the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, a Best in Business Award from the Nashville Business Journal and a Regional Impact Award from the Nashville Chamber of Commerce. In 2021, it was one of 10 nonprofits internationally to be named to Fast Company's “World’s Most Innovative Companies” list.
“We are so grateful for the hard work and dedication that Bettie has brought to Project Return,” Charles Story, Project Return board chair, said in the release. “I know I speak for the entire board when I say she will be dearly missed. Thanks to her leadership and vision, the future is bright for Project Return and its ability to have an even greater impact on the lives of all we serve, and on the community at large.”