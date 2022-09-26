Nashville-based social services provider Project Return announced Monday that CEO Bettie Kirkland will step down at October’s end.

A release does not note either Kirkland’s possible future work plans or the reason for her resignation from the local nonprofit, which was founded in 1979 by Nashvillians Bill Barnes and Don Beisswenger and works with clients who previously were incarcerated. The company website lists 43 employees.

