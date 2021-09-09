Nashville-based nonprofit Martha O’Bryan Center has announced it has received a $100,000 gift from global research and investment firm AllianceBernstein.
According to a release, the donation will benefit the center’s Postsecondary Success program.
This is Nashville-based AllianceBernstein’s third similar investment in the nonprofit. In 2019, the firm helped the center expand its postsecondary programs, and in September 2020, during the pandemic, AllianceBernstein partnered with Martha O’Bryan Center to create a remote learning lab for Nashville students.
The center will use the most recent donation to employ Postsecondary Success coaches and provide students with educational resources, including dorm supplies and laptops.
“AllianceBernstein recognizes the importance of supporting and investing in our local communities in our offices across the globe,” said AllianceBernstein CEO and President Seth Bernstein. “We are honored to continue to support Martha O’Bryan Center with this donation, as we continue to prioritize the Nashville region’s future talent, which we firmly believe begins with a foundation of education.”
Marsha Edwards, CEO at Martha O’Bryan Center, called the gift a “major investment in the future of our city.”
Geodis to hire 4,200 seasonal workers
The Brentwood-based North American headquarters of French global transport and logistics provider Geodis has announced plans to hire 4,200 seasonal workers across its U.S. campuses.
According to a release, Geodis (stylized as “GEODIS”) is seeking the workers to bolster its warehousing and distribution center capabilities through 2021 as online shopping continues to surge.
Geodis will hire both seasonal material handlers (no experience required) and equipment operators.
eMarketer forecasts that total U.S. peak season e-Commerce sales in 2021 will increase 11.3% to $206.88 billion, and that e-Commerce will constitute a record 18.9 percent of total holiday season retail sales.
"The pandemic has highlighted to brands just how valuable it is to work with a trusted 3PL partner who can use its expertise to navigate unexpected market changes and drive growth," Mike Honious, Geodis in Americas president and CEO. "As our industry continues to face significant ongoing challenges such as labor shortages, skyrocketing e-Commerce demand and global shipping disruptions, we are increasing our workforce to ensure we can successfully navigate today's supply chain dynamics and support our customers through peak season."
Geodis offers a workforce of approximately 15,000 employees across North America.
Leadership Tennessee now independent of Lipscomb
Leadership Tennessee has announced it is now operating independently of its founding home Lipscomb University.
Leadership Tennessee was developed by Lipscomb University’s Nelson and Sue Andrews Institute for Civic Leadership and launched in February 2013. More recently, it has been an initiative of Lipscomb University’s College of Leadership and Public Service. It was the vision of three Lipscomb-associated leaders: Tom Ingram, founder of The Ingram Group and member of Lipscomb University’s Board of Trustees; Linda Peek Schacht, founding director of the Andrews Institute; and Randy Lowry, former Lipscomb University president.
Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam was part of the official launch announcement of Leadership Tennessee.
“Lipscomb University’s College of Leadership and Public Service is where Tennessee turns for leadership, and an initiative such as Leadership Tennessee is a natural outgrowth of our mission and commitment to developing strong leaders,” Steve Joiner, dean of the college, said in the release. “Leadership Tennessee has made a tremendous impact on our state and in serving the common good by intentionally bringing leaders together to build networks, foster collaboration, educate and create awareness of the people, places, resources and opportunities that are a part of our state.”
Leadership Tennessee began as a 10-month program for leaders across Tennessee to provide collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of statewide importance by crossing geographic and professional boundaries and connecting a diverse network of problem solvers and engaged citizens to affect change. A new class of leaders is selected annually to take part in a leadership study course while visiting different areas of Tennessee, learning best practices and analyzing important issues faced by Tennesseans.
In its eighth year, Leadership Tennessee has developed a network of over 300 members and has launched Leadership Tennessee Next, Vote Tennessee and various community engagement programs.
MTSU chemistry professor lands two federal research grants
Keying Ding, Middle Tennessee State University associate professor of chemistry, has secured two federal grants for her research: one from the NSF and the other from the American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund.
According to a release, the NSF grant provides $172,182 of funding and extends for three years. The ACS Petroleum Research Fund grant provides $70,000 of funding and also lasts for three years.
For both projects, Ding’s chemical research centers on sustainability through developing new earth-abundant metal catalysts — substances that increase the rate of a chemical reaction without undergoing permanent change — to better facilitate “green” or eco-friendly chemistry applications.
Ding has been involved in research since her time in graduate school at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, in 2004.
“I have always loved doing research in chemistry,” Ding said. “I was a graduate research assistant in graduate school in Rochester and a post-doc research associate at the University of Minnesota.”
Upon starting her MTSU faculty position in 2013, Ding immediately began applying for grants to fund her research. She has previously earned two National Science Foundation grants and participated in another.
