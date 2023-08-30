Local social services nonprofit Open Table Nashville has named Allie Wallace its executive director.
Previously, Wallace served the past 12 months as interim executive director, having replaced Paula Foster. The latter resigned in September 2022 after a two-year run in the post (read here).
According to a social media post, Wallace joined Open Table Nashville’s staff in August 2019 after having volunteered with the organization since its founding in 2010.
Prior to serving as OTN operations coordinator, Wallace served as a pastor for five years at a Goodlettsville church.
Wallace holds a Master of Divinity degree from Lipscomb University. As a college student, she assisted OTN as it worked to aid displaced unhoused residents of Nashville's so-called Tent City in the aftermath of the 2010 flood.
Open Table Nashville bills itself as an interfaith organization focused on addressing issues and individuals related to poverty, homelessness and education.