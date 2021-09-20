Lisa Quigley, a former longtime chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) and an influential figure in local Democratic politics, has joined New York-based Tusk Philanthropies as director of its anti-hunger work.
Quigley announced earlier this year that she was leaving Cooper’s Washington office after 13 years. Jason Lumia took over as chief of staff upon Quigley’s departure.
At Tusk, she will remain based in Nashville.
Tusk Philanthropies was founded by venture capitalist Bradley Tusk and advocates for hunger relief programs and mobile voting.
“Lisa’s experience and commitment is a perfect fit for Tusk Philanthropies,” Tusk said in a release. “She will bring fresh ideas and a relentless drive to get things done. As a proven and tireless advocate in the fight against poverty, we are thrilled to have her lead this next stage of our anti-hunger work.”
According to the release, she will advocate for food security legislation at the state and federal level. Axios Nashville first reported the move.
