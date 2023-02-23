The Center for Nonprofit Management has announced Wanda Lyle has been named interim president and CEO.
According to a release, Lyle succeeds Tari Hughes, who announced her retirement from CNM last month and will continue to work as a special adviser the nonprofit and to Lyle until the end of the month (read here).
Lyle previously led the UBS Business Solutions Center Nashville until her retirement in 2021 and is also the immediate past board chair of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, among other volunteer civic positions.
Having worked within the financial services industry for more than 40 years, Lyle took over UBS’s Nashville hub in 2014, growing it from about 240 employees to almost 1,500 when she retired. She began her career at Merrill Lynch, where she spent more than 29 years in various positions with the company.
"Our entire board is ecstatic to have someone with Wanda’s skills, deep leadership experience and reputation step into this interim role,” Trace Blankenship, CNM board chair, said in the release. “Wanda has not only led one of Nashville’s premier companies, but she has a proven track record as an exceptional nonprofit board leader for a long list of Nashville’s nonprofits, and we were gratified that she wanted to help us over the coming months.”