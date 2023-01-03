Local nonprofit Center for Nonprofit Management has announced President and CEO Tari Hughes will retire this year.
Hughes has served in the role since December 2016 after having led the Nashville Public Library Foundation since 2005 (read here). A release did not note her departure date.
Hughes replaced the late Lewis Lavine, who left the downtown-based CNM to return to the Ingram Group as a senior strategist and later died in 2018 (read here).
Previously, Hughes worked as vice president of development for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and at Vanderbilt University in several alumni and development capacities.
Originally a program of the United Way, Center for Nonprofit Management was established in its current form in 1992 and is home to nine employees, according to the nonprofit’s website.
“Our board and staff are deeply grateful to Tari for her hard work, wisdom and perseverance as CEO over more than half a decade, especially during these recent difficult and unpredictable years,” CNM said in the release.