After 30 years at Nashville Electric Service, Decosta Jenkins is retiring from his role as president and CEO.
Jenkins joined NES as its chief financial officer in 1991. Then, in 2003, the North Nashville native was promoted to president and CEO.
In addition to his role at NES, Jenkins chairs the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and is on the boards of several companies and organizations. Most recently, he was appointed to the board of Nashville-based bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners.
NES has retained Korn Ferry, an executive search firm, to look for its next CEO. The board will meet on Dec. 14 to discuss the search process.
According to its website, NES is one of the 12 largest public utilities in the U.S., with $1.3 billion of revenue in 2020. It has more than 411,000 customers in seven counties.
