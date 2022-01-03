Drew Alexander, a Nashville music business executive and son of former governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, died Friday. He was 52.
According to an obituary, Alexander was born in Washington, D.C., before moving to Nashville as a baby. He attended University School of Nashville and Kenyon College.
In the 1990s, he began work at Curb Records in Nashville as a receptionist, ultimately rising to vice president of publishing at the company.
Alexander stepped down from the company in 2017 after 23 years, according to the obituary, but continued working with the Mike Curb Foundation.
“Drew helped many artists and songwriters get their start in Nashville and had many friends in the music industry,” the obituary noted. “Over the years he hosted small groups of songwriters and artists, including Lee Brice, Bill Anderson, Kyle Jacobs, Billy Montana, Kelsea Ballerini and many others, at writing retreats at his family’s home at Blackberry Farm in East Tennessee, at Evins Mill in Middle Tennessee, and at Bending Lake in Canada. From these dozens of sessions came more than 1,000 songs including many hits. Drew was active with the National Songwriters Association defending songwriters’ legal rights.”
Alexander is survived by his father and mother, Honey Alexander, in addition to daughters Lauren and Helen and several siblings and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in Nashville at a later date.
