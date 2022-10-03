Joe Chambers — founder and CEO of downtown’s The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum and an advocate for session players and popular music instrumentalists — died Sept. 28 following an extended illness.
Music Row seemingly was the first local media entity to report Chambers’ death.
One of Nashville’s longest-standing collectors of musical memorabilia and a veteran businessman, Chambers garnered local headlines last decade when the Metro Development and Housing Agency announced it would need the SoBro property then home to the museum, among other land, to accommodate the Music City Center.
Later, Metro and Chambers — after some challenging negotiations (read here) — finalized a deal that would have The Musicians Hall of Fame relocate to the lower level of the Municipal Auditorium in 2013, the year ground broke on the convention facility.
Chambers, who opened Chambers Guitars in 1985 (according to Music Row), paid $1 million in 2005 for the SoBro building from which he operated his museum, Nashville Business Journal reports.
The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum focuses on American roots music from the 1950s to the 1990s, and particularly the instrumentalists who created the sounds and vibes of country, soul, classic rock and roll, blues and Southern rock. However, the museum does offer elements of jazz, R&B, Cajun/zydeco, bluegrass and Americana music.
Found at the facility are Elvis Presley’s studio in which he recorded “Suspicious Minds” and “In the Ghetto,” among other songs; various Glen Campbell guitars; and a Stratocaster guitar and segments of a stage both with which and on which Jimi Hendrix performed in Nashville.
Music Row reports The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum houses an outpost of The Grammy Museum and displays of the annual SOURCE honorees (women who have been instrumental in creating Nashville’s music industry).
It is unclear if funeral arrangements have been publicly announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.