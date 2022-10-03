Joe Chambers — founder and CEO of downtown’s The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum and an advocate for session players and popular music instrumentalists — died Sept. 28 following an extended illness.

Music Row seemingly was the first local media entity to report Chambers’ death.

