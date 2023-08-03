The National Museum of African American Music has announced that President and CEO Henry Hicks will leave his position as head of the downtown nonprofit.
According to a release, NMAAM Chief Operating Officer Dion Brown will serve as executive director as the museum transitions leadership.
Hicks, who did not note his next career move in the release, has been NMAAM president and CEO since 2013, after having joined the museum in 2009 as a board member.
"Henry Hicks is an invaluable visionary and leader whose immense contributions have shaped the National Museum of African American Music into the world-class institution it is today,” NMAAM Board Chair Stacey Garrett Koju said in the release. “Under his guidance, NMAAM has become a beacon of inspiration, education and cultural preservation.
“We are deeply grateful for Henry's unwavering dedication and commitment to highlighting the rich history and profound impact of African American music. We extend our sincere appreciation to Henry and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."
Prior to joining NMAAM, Brown served as president and chief operating officer of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, as founding executive director of the National Blues Museum, as executive director of the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center and as a past board member of the Association of African American Museums.
Hicks previously worked in the business development sector at Red Clay Capital and Onyx Capital Ventures.
“It is humbling to have played a part in bringing this special project to fruition and setting it on a path for sustained success,” Hicks said. “It's time for the next challenge, and I'm looking forward to new opportunities on the horizon."
Located at Fifth + Broadway, the National Museum of African American Music opened in January 2021.