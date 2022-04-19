Czech Republic-based GZ Media officials announced Tuesday they have established Nashville Record Pressing in North Davidson County, a $13.3 million investment expected to yield 255 new jobs during the next five years.
According to a release, Nashville Record Pressing will undertake manufacturing, distribution and back-office functions. The address is 520 Brick Church Park Drive, with the building last home to Quad Graphics. NRP currently is packaging at the site and will begin pressing in May.
Nashville Record Pressing is a wholly owned subsidiary of Czech Republic-based GZ Media.
GZ Media employs nearly 2,000 people in the Czech Republic and 500 in North America and bills itself as among the largest global manufacturers of vinyl records.
“We’re launching Nashville Record Pressing as a direct answer to customer requests to make more vinyl and locate that new production in Nashville,” Drake Coker, NRP CEO, said in the release. “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from Tennessee and the warm welcome we’ve received from Music City. We’re committed to becoming a source of pride for the community. We’re here to be Nashville’s favorite vinyl pressing plant.”
The release does not note any incentives the state might be providing.
Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, said the state’s central location and “sound infrastructure system” will prove helpful to Nashville Record Pressing.
Nashville is also home to United Record Pressing, which is located at 453 Allied Drive. URP recently announced its own expansion, The Tennessean reports.
The city also offers Third Man Records, which operates a vinyl-making facility located in South Davidson County and a retail store/live music venue in Pie Town.
During the last five years, TNECD has supported 170 economic development projects in the Northern Middle region, resulting in more than 45,000 job commitments and approximately $8 billion in capital investment.
