Gannett Co. officials announced Wednesday the company will no longer offer a Saturday printed edition of The Tennessean, the latest move of note for the city’s newspaper of record.
No official date for the change was disclosed in an article in the daily, other than “in the coming months.”
The article notes home delivery of the Saturday broadsheet edition will cease “in response to the ongoing dominance of digital news consumption.” The article offers no numbers related to how many paid subscribers have the Saturday paper delivered to their homes.
The Tennessean reports a “full digital replica” of the day's paper will be available online and will include news, advertising, comics and puzzles. The article does not include how the discontinuation of a Saturday printed version of the publication will impact the payments of subscribers.
Tennessean Vice President and Editor Michael Anastasi said in the article the newspaper has “grown our staff” over the past year and is adding journalists in 2022. Anastasi does not offer any employee numbers.
Like most major daily news publications, The Tennessean has undergone significant staffing and office space cuts during the past 30 years or so. In mid-2019, the newspaper moved from a since-razed building at 1100 Broadway to Midtown’s 1801 West End building. Now, the Post has learned Tennessean officials are attempting to sublease some the paper’s office space.
The evolution of The Tennessean can be traced to 1812. However, the first issue of the Nashville Tennessean was printed in 1907. At its peak circulation in the 1970s and 1980s, when it was often called the morning daily and competed with the afternoon (and now defunct) Nashville Banner, The Tennessean is believed to have printed more than 275,000 copies of the Sunday edition.
