Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday Tom Jurkovich as his new senior advisor for public affairs.
Following six years as Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs for Metro Nashville Airport Authority, Jurkovich assumed the new post Monday, August 9, 2021. He also served as economic and community development director under Mayor Bill Purcell from 2002 to 2007. In those five years, Nashville captured the corporate headquarters of Asurion, Caremark, Clarcor, Louisiana-Pacific and Nissan North America, and then-President Mike Edwards of the First Tennessee Bank in Middle Tennessee said commended Purcell as being “a driven guy” who “now sells Nashville.”
As senior advisor of public affairs, he is expected to counsel Cooper and his team on community outreach, coalition building, and issue management and communications on policy issues pertaining to affordable housing, economic development, sustainability and transportation.
Jurkovich brings 35 years of experience of public affairs to the office. During his stint at MNAA, a recent study estimates Nashville International Airport underwent significant expansion in 2019 that the Tennessee Department of Transportation characterized as reflective of over $9.9 billion in economic impact. Before that, he also served as government relations director for Microsoft, which utilized his early public service experience in the U.S House of Representatives as staff director for the Committee on House Administration and subsequently as Deputy Assistant Secretary Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Relatedly, his role as an MNAA VP followed membership with its Board of Commissioners. Prior to that, he also served as vice president of Corporate Affairs for the Tennessee Corporation for four years.
Jurkovich is a Nashville native who graduated from McGavock High School and then Vanderbilt University. He received his law degree from the University of Tennessee, where his name remains as one of the past executive editors of the Tennessee Law Review, and he began his career as a litigator with Fulbright and Jaworski in Houston, Texas.
Jurkovich returned to Nashville shortly after his time with Microsoft and segued onto Mayor Purcell’s team and, near the end of that mayoral era, vied for the position of CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce when Mike Neal vacated it in 2006. While he was not named Chamber CEO, he directed subsequent Mayor Karl Dean’s Flood Recovery Office.
