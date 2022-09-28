A communications firm based in New York City is expanding to Nashville.
Paul Wilmot Communications recently announced it had opened a local office in Bordeaux. A local division focused on celebrity dressing and product placement will be overseen by Jennifer Cox Public Relations' Jenny Cox, who previously spent nearly a decade at PWC.
The firm is focused on the fashion, beauty and hospitality sectors, including celebrity dressing and events, VIP relations, earned media and digital services, a release noted.
According to Hampton Carney, New York-based managing partner and CEO, PWC currently employs Nashville freelancers with plans to scale up and hire full-time local staff. Two members of the team in New York, including Carney, are originally from Nashville and will travel between the two cities to manage events.
“I grew up in Nashville. It’s a city that I know and love,” Carney said. “It has always been my goal to connect the fashion, beauty and lifestyle clients that we currently serve in New York City to the vibrant culture, hospitality and entertainment for which the Music City is known. Along with notable businesses now calling Nashville home, the city is a top destination for luxury tourism, industry innovators and world-class hospitality. Given the strong economic and population growth the city is experiencing, we felt the time was now to expand our services to this market.”