MP&F Strategic Communications has named Jennifer Brantley its next managing partner.
She succeeds Alice Chapman, who died in November at the age of 49.
Brantley has been with MP&F since 1992 and has been a partner since 2017. Her clients have included national retailers, health care providers, senior living communities, health insurance providers and utility companies, according to MP&F.
According to a release, the 35-year-old company has 75 employees and annual revenues north of $10 million.
In addition to Brantley, MP&F’s other partners include founder David Fox, Katy Varney, Keith Miles and Mary Elizabeth Davis.
“Jennifer brings nearly 30 years of providing top-quality client service and has been instrumental in guiding the firm’s internal culture,” Varney said. “She’s a consummate professional, and we have every confidence she will guide the company forward in the years ahead.”
