MP&F Strategic Communications has announced the promotion of three longtime employees.
Mary Ruth Raphael and Leigh Lindsey, both based in Nashville, have been named senior vice presidents. Courtenay Rossi is the new principal for the firm's Washington, D.C., office.
Raphael has been with MP&F since 2001. Among others, she works on accounts involving the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps and real estate listing service Realtracs, according to a release.
Lindsey, who joined the company in 2007, works with clients that include CSX and Western Governors University. She is the president of the local chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, of which Raphael is a past president.
Rossi joined MP&F in 2004 and, with Raphael, works on the Job Corps program.
“Courtenay, Mary Ruth and Leigh all exemplify every trait we look for in an MP&F team member,” MP&F partner Katy Varney said in the release. “Their leadership has helped make a mark on the city of Nashville and on communities across the country, and their 51 years of collective work for MP&F shines through our growth and numerous awards.”
