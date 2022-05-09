JumpCrew has appointed Mark Corley as chief operating officer and Dan George as chief people officer.
Both positions are new to the Nashville-based outsourced sales and marketing company, which focuses on business-to-business work.
Corley joins JumpCrew from Seattle-based Marchex, a publicly listed call-tracking company. He also previously served as general manager at Microsoft Corp., overseeing the company’s Dynamics division. Prior to that, Corley served as a partner with KPMG in its high-tech consulting business, and as CEO for Centrik, a sales-enablement startup, and Netherlands-based mobile software company CWR Mobility.
George joins JumpCrew through the acquisition of his Piper Key LLC, an HR analytics consulting firm. Of note, George is an adjunct professor at the Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Business, at which he instructs on workforce management and data science related to HR operations.
“We’re really excited to have Mark and Dan join the team and bring their impressive operational and analytical leadership to the organization,” JumpCrew CEO Robert Henderson said in the release. “Their proven expertise will provide JumpCrew with the added capacity for us to deliver new client services products and advance our customer-focused capabilities within our workforce.”
Founded in 2016, JumpCrew moved to Nashville at the end of that year with about 30 employees. Since then, the company has grown to more than 350 employees — hiring 100 employees during the first quarter of the year, the release notes. It also added 20 B2B customers during the period.
