Indiana-based hospitality- and tourism-centric marketing agency WeCreate — clients for which include Marriott’s Moxy Hotel in Chicago and Hilton’s Shore House at the Del in Southern California — will open an office in Nashville.
According to a release, the company will initially offer three officials working via a hybrid remote/in-person arrangement with client meetings held in Wedgewood-Houston’s SoHo House.
The expansion into Nashville will deliver 20 jobs over the next five years, the release notes. Hannah Kaul, WeCreate account director, will serve as Nashville lead.
Other WeCreate clients include Hotel Del Coronado in Southern California, Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, River North Hotel Marketing in Chicago and the Indiana Destination Development Commission, among others.
Founded 10 years ago and based in Valparaiso, Indiana, (located about 50 miles southwest of Chicago), WeCreate is led by CEO Wade Breitzke and lists 18 people on its website. The company also offers a presence in Las Vegas and Waco, Texas.
“As a bustling and growing market that has authentic roots and warm Southern hospitality, it was a natural fit for the WeCreate team to expand operations to Music City,” said WeCreate CEO Wade Breitzke. “With our long history as trusted hospitality and destination marketers to the nation’s most iconic brands, guiding expansion to key markets is what our company is built on.”