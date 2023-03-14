Indiana-based hospitality- and tourism-centric marketing agency WeCreate — clients for which include Marriott’s Moxy Hotel in Chicago and Hilton’s Shore House at the Del in Southern California — will open an office in Nashville.

According to a release, the company will initially offer three officials working via a hybrid remote/in-person arrangement with client meetings held in Wedgewood-Houston’s SoHo House.

Screen Shot 2023-03-14 at 12.50.10 PM.png

Hannah Kaul
Screen Shot 2023-03-14 at 12.49.57 PM.png

Wade Breitzke