Ultium Cells_SpringHill_Rendering.jpg

The U.S. Department of Energy is loaning Ultium Cells $2.5 billion as it seeks to build lithium batteries for electric vehicles in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

Ultium, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution of South Korea, first announced plans to build a battery plant in Spring Hill in 2021. Earlier this month, the company said it was expanding its planned efforts with an additional $275 million investment expected to yield 400 additional jobs (for a total of 1,700). GM builds the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its Spring Hill facility.