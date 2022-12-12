The U.S. Department of Energy is loaning Ultium Cells $2.5 billion as it seeks to build lithium batteries for electric vehicles in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.
Ultium, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution of South Korea, first announced plans to build a battery plant in Spring Hill in 2021. Earlier this month, the company said it was expanding its planned efforts with an additional $275 million investment expected to yield 400 additional jobs (for a total of 1,700). GM builds the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its Spring Hill facility.
The loan is the DOE’s first exclusively for battery cell manufacturing. According to a release, the department in 2010 loaned $1.45 billion to Nissan North America to help the automaker build its electric Leaf in Tennessee. The loan was repaid by 2017, the release noted.
“DOE is flooring the accelerator to build the electric vehicle supply chain here at home — and that starts with battery manufacturing led by American workers and the unions that support them,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. “This loan will jumpstart the domestic battery cell production needed to reduce our reliance on other countries to meet increased demand and support President Biden’s goals of widespread EV adoption and cutting carbon pollution produced by gas-powered vehicles.”
An Ultium official told the Nashville Business Journal that 500 people are expected to be hired in Tennessee by the end of next year, with the full 1,700-employee contingent in place by the end of 2024.