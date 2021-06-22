Nashville-based Mosaic Consulting Group, which markets HR software services, has signed a deal to acquire a Texas peer and build out its offerings.
Terms of Mosaic’s deal for Westward Consulting, which is expected to close by month’s end, aren’t being disclosed. San Antonio-based Westward is home to a dozen people — 10-year-old Mosaic’s website lists roughly the same number — who have since 2015 worked with the Kronos payroll/HR platform.
Bringing on Westward provides Mosaic founder and CEO Vicki Hill and her team expertise — particularly among retail and dining customers — to go with their experience working with the UltiPro platform. UltiPro and Kronos last year merged to create Ultimate Kronos Group, a company that has 12,000 employees and clients in 165 countries.
“We have been looking forward to an opportunity to bring a seamless full suite of HCM and workforce management solutions expertise to the marketplace, just like UKG delivers a seamless user experience across the entire employee lifecycle,” Hill said. “Organizations recognize the value UKG is creating for their people and operations, which has created an immediate opportunity for Mosaic and Westward to come together as one team to provide a single, exceptional services experience across UKG products.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.