Dallas-based business advisory firm Embark has announced the opening of an office on Music Row.
The Nashville office is the company’s 10th. Embark numbers six employees currently with plans to double in size in the near future. Local clients include JPW Industries and Vital Records Control, according to a company representative.
Embark works with businesses on finance, accounting and technology.
“Nashville is a top-tier market with several robust business sectors Embark is already successful within, especially health care, retail, financial services, entertainment and manufacturing,” said Robby Sunberg, a longtime Embark manager who is relocating from Dallas HQ to lead the Nashville office. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with business leaders and helping create more investment and jobs for the city’s economy.”
Also joining the Nashville office is Hayden McHan, senior manager of Embark’s business transformation practice, plus new employees from Ernst & Young, KPMG and Deloitte, a release noted.
In addition to Dallas and Nashville, Embark has offices in Houston, Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, Tampa and Charlotte. The company says that it nearly surpassed its 2021 revenue mark of $47.7 million in the first half of 2022 alone, with plans to add nearly 250 employees this year, a projected doubling in headcount.