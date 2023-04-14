Steamboat Transportation Group officials have announced the company will relocate to Brentwood from Nashville, a move that eventually is expected to yield 60 jobs.
According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNDEC), the effort will represent a $2 million investment.
Steamboat Transportation Group is a third-party logistics company that provides freight transportation. The move slightly south will bring 40 jobs from Nashville to Williamson County, according to a press release, with the goal of eventually employing 100 people. The company has been located at 3213 West End Ave. and will now be headquartered at 105 Continental Place.
The release does not note any incentives TNDEC might be providing. The department said the relocation is being made, in part, because Steamboat needs more space in which to grow.
“We are excited to continue expanding our business in Middle Tennessee in the coming years and are extremely grateful for the show of support from TVA and the State of Tennessee," Jake Geismar, Steamboat founding partner and CEO, said in the release.
"I would like to thank our existing team members, who represent our brand with the utmost integrity and acknowledge the leadership they have provided to help Steamboat achieve the success it already has," he added. "With a very talented candidate pool, many of whom are currently enrolled in colleges and universities across this great state, our recruiting efforts are ramping up.”
TNECD has supported 20 economic development projects in Williamson County since 2019, according to commissioner Stuart McWhorter.