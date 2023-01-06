It’s been a busy start to the year in legal industry news, led by the announcement that Nashville firm Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis is becoming part of national firm Holland & Knight.
Here’s a roundup of all the law firm personnel news announced so far in 2023:
Ogletree Deakins names new Nashville leader
Atlanta-based labor and employment law firm Ogletree Deakins has named Luther Wright managing shareholder of the Nashville office.
Wright has been with the firm for more than a decade. He represents management in employment discrimination litigation.
“As an essential member of the firm’s Nashville office for more than 12 years, Luther is the natural choice to lead our office’s talented team of attorneys,” said Nashville shareholder and firm managing director Liz Washko. “His extensive training experience, impressive legal prowess and congenial demeanor make him a compassionate and trusted leader, and I look forward to his contributions in the role.”
Bradley promotes several to partner in Nashville
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has elevated several of its Nashville attorneys to partner, effective at the start of the year.
The new Nashville-based partners are Caleb Barron, Connor Blair, Kimberly Ingram-Hogan, Kristina Allen Reliford, Lauren Schick and Brooke Baird Smith.
“We are proud of this exceptional group of attorneys who have shown their commitment to the firm and their practices through hard work and successful results for our clients,” said Nashville-based board chair and managing partner Jonathan Skeeters. “We congratulate them on this significant achievement and look forward to their continued contributions that will lead our firm forward.”
Barron works on employee benefits and executive compensation matters. Blair’s practice includes business, construction and intellectual property disputes, in addition to constitutional law. Ingram-Hogan’s litigation practice includes class action defense and appellate work. Reliford works on securities and government investigations and business disputes. Schick negotiates and drafts commercial leases for retail, health care and industrial clients, representing both landlords and tenants. Smith works with clients on real estate finance, acquisitions and development.
Stites promotes two to partner
Nashville-based Stites & Harbison has promoted two of its local attorneys to partner, effective at the start of the year.
Both Ann Ralls Brown and Ashley Goins work in the firm’s family law practice.
Brown works with clients on child custody and child support, prenuptial agreements and divorces. Goins’ practice includes domestic relations, business litigation, and torts and insurance defense.
Stites also announced the addition of attorney Ann Murphy to the firm’s business litigation and construction service groups, with which she will work on professional liability for architects and engineers, among other construction-related matters. Murphy was previously an associate at Lewis Thomason in Nashville.
Neal & Harwell adds associates
Neal & Harwell has named Olivia Arboneaux, Jaehee Kim and Simon Levitsky as associates in the firm’s litigation group.
“We are delighted to add Olivia, Jaehee and Simon to our litigation team at Neal & Harwell,” said firm chief administrator Ronald Harris. “Each of these attorneys bring a unique set of talents that will add value to our clients and firm.”
Arboneaux was previously a judicial intern in Minnesota federal court and is a Vanderbilt Law School graduate. Kim, also a Vanderbilt law graduate, has interned with a federal public defender.
Levitsky comes to Neal & Harwell from a litigation firm in New Orleans.
Employment law firm picks Nashville leader
National employment law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete has named Mary Dohner Smith office managing partner in Nashville. Smith is also a member of the firm’s national executive committee.
Smith succeeds William “Zan” Blue Jr. in the leadership position. Blue, who was office managing partner since 2001, will continue to practice at the firm.
“Mary is a tremendous attorney, respected by her clients, colleagues and lawyers across the country,” Constangy Executive Committee chair Neil Wasser said. “We are delighted to have such an excellent and revered leader to step into this role and continue on the path of success Zan helped to pave.”
Adams and Reese adds to executive committee
Adams and Reese has named partners Mitch Boult of the Nashville office and Robert Bethea Jr. of South Carolina to its executive committee. The two succeed Edwin Laizer and James McLaren Jr.
In November, the firm announced the election of Clarence Wilbon of the Memphis office as executive committee chair.
“I am excited to work with both Mitch and Rob on our executive committee,” Wilbon said. “Mitch, who has led the way in expanding our IP practice globally, and Rob, who is heading up our M&A practice and steering our clients through growth opportunities amidst evolving economic times, will be very beneficial additions as we move forward with Adams and Reese’s strategic vision, goals and initiatives for the years to come.”
This is Boult’s third term on the executive committee. He joined the firm in 2005. Bethea, who joined the firm in 2013, is serving his first term with the leadership group.