Nashville law firm Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis is merging with Miami-based Holland & Knight, with the firm to operate under the Holland & Knight name.
The firms agreed to close the deal during the first quarter of the year, according to a press release. Combined, the firm will have nearly 2,000 attorneys in 35 offices.
Waller has approximately 300 attorneys in Nashville, Chattanooga, Birmingham and Austin.
“Early in our discussions with Holland & Knight, we saw a compelling opportunity to join a national platform with a deep bench of talent and experience," Waller chair Matt Burnstein said in the release. "Our clients are enthused about gaining access to top lawyers in many geographies we do not currently serve, and our attorneys and staff will fit wonderfully within the Holland & Knight culture. This is a tremendously exciting move for our firm.”
Holland & Knight managing partner Steven Sonberg specifically cited Waller’s health care practice as a benefit of the merger.