National law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has seen one firm partner transfer to Nashville and promoted two associates to partner.
The firm also recently announced the hiring of sports and entertainment lawyer Joshua Wilson as a partner in the Nashville office.
Moving to Nashville from GRSM’s Southern California offices is John Cogger, a civil litigator.
The firm has promoted attorneys Adam Hiller and Pamela Webb to partner in the local office.
Hiller joined the new Nashville office in 2019 as senior counsel after practicing with GRSM and two other firms in New York. His practice includes professional liability, commercial litigation and construction litigation.
Webb joined the firm in 2020 after working at firms in Nashville and Atlanta and as in-house counsel for two insurance companies.
GRSM also announced the addition of associates Tyler Sanders and Rachel McCord in Nashville. Sanders was previously an associate at Manier & Herod in Nashville. McCord is a member of the firm’s health care and commercial litigation practice groups.
"Our Tennessee practice has grown exponentially over the last three years, requiring us to continually evolve to meet our clients’ increasing needs and ensure we are providing the highest level of responsiveness and quality work product that our clients are accustomed to receiving throughout the country,” Tennessee managing partner Heather Gwinn Pabon said in a release. “The attorneys joining us recently are great additions to the Tennessee office, adding to our diversity of practice and complementing our team’s experience."
The firm expanded to Nashville late in 2018 and in 2021 moved to new offices at McEwen Northside in Williamson County.
