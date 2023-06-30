Baker Donelson has brought intellectual property attorney David Sawrie back to its Nashville office.
Sawrie, who holds several advanced degrees, including a Ph.D. degree focused on statistical analysis and health care, joined Adams and Reese from Baker last year.
Sawrie’s practice includes a specialty in electrical arts, mathematics and medical devices. He holds a B.A. degree from the University of Virginia, an M.A. degree from Stanford University, a Ph.D. degree and B.S.E.E. degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a J.D. degree from Vanderbilt University Law School.
Rick Gregory, a Houston-based patent attorney who joined Adams and Reese at the same time, is also moving to Baker Donelson, according to a release.
"Rick and David bring extensive experience that further strengthens Baker Donelson's ability to serve clients in the dynamic and evolving field of intellectual property law," said Adam Baldridge, chair of the firm’s IP group. "They are both highly regarded legal professionals who offer our clients a deep understanding of issues essential to the effective enforcement and protection of intellectual property rights. We are thrilled to welcome them to our team."
Bass names associates
Bass, Berry & Sims has announced the appointment of two associates in its Nashville office.
Remy Servis, who earned a law degree at Wake Forest University, works on debt finance and real estate transactions.
Megan Smit, previously an associate at Skadden Arps in Los Angeles, is working on corporate and securities issues, especially mergers and acquisitions. She attended law school at Washington University in St. Louis.
The firm also announced the additional appointment of associates in its Washington, D.C., office.